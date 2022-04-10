Selfie Sunday: PAC pours scorn on Ludhiana MC over its inaction on garbage menace
Browned off with the garbage menace on the roads and near Buddha Nullah, the city-based environmentalists along with the activists from Public Action Committee Sutlej and Mattewara, gathered at an illegal garbage dumping point near Kamla Lohtia College here on Sunday.
For the seventh consecutive occasion, PAC members have been observing the Selfie Sunday to highlight the menace of littering garbage in the open.
In a satirical take, the PAC members had also made use of Veeru, Jai and Basanti from Bollywood’s superhit movie Sholay and also posters from another superhit film Lagaan and Hera Pheri to draw the public’s attention towards the menace.
The PAC had also invited the nearly elected MLA from North constituency, Madan Lal, at the event site but the latter did not visit.
Didar Singh, a shopkeeper, said for the past nearly 22 years, the municipal corporation (MC) staff was illegally dumping garbage at the site. Several requests were made but not action was taken.
Another resident said the garbage was dumped right outside his shop due to which he could not open the premises.
As soon as the PAC team arrived at the site, the MC staff also swung into action and began cleaning the garbage collected at the site.
The civic staff used as many as seven tippers to remove the pile of garbage.
Kapil Arora from the Council of Engineers said satire is the best method of spreading a message. “We decided to use the dialogue from Sholey, Lagan and other Bollywood films to draw the attention civic body towards the menace,” he said, adding that cleaning the area for a day is not enough. They want a permanent solution to the problem.
The activists said the civic body has failed in managing solid, construction and demolition waste. They blamed the MC for their inaction.
Kuldeep Singh Khaira and Jaskirat Singh, both environmental activists, said, “The Buddha Nullah has not only turned the toxic vein of the city but the vacant area around it has become a dumping ground of garbage. Sadly, the MC authorities are doing precious little to fix the problem.”
“The municipal authorities have failed on every front, be it a solution to waste management problems or any other civic woes of the city. The municipal authorities have even lied to the National GreenTribunal (NGT) in the district environment plan with laughable claims such as 50% segregation of domestic waste being achieved in Ludhiana,” they said.
Punjabi poet Surjit Patar releases short film “Spectacular Hola Mohalla” in Ludhiana
Chairperson, Punjab Arts Council, and Punjabi poet Surjit Patar, who has been recipient of Padma Shri , released short film “Spectacular Hola Mohalla 2022”, here on Sunday. Directed by nature artist Harpreet Sandhu, the film showcases the traditional colourful festival of Punjab Hola Mohalla which conveys the message of courage and defense. The documentary film also portrays the traditional and modern weaponry skills.
Cheating case against Kirit Somaiya, son transferred to EOW
Mumbai The cheating case registered in Trombay police station against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former member of parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil was transferred to Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Sunday for further investigation. Trombay police registered a case of cheating against Kirit Somaiya and Neil on Thursday for alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
Flats for legislators row: Only 35 lawmakers opted for MHADA houses in 15 years
Mumbai: In view of the state government's decision to provide 300 low-cost apartments to legislators, it has come to light that just 35 lawmakers have taken possession of the total 358 houses reserved for them in the last 10 lottery draws held in Mumbai over the last 15 years. The houses are roughly over 30% cheaper than the market rate.
Man booked for making obscene gestures at a girl on Tilak road
PUNE The Vishrambaug police have booked an unidentified person for making obscene gestures at a young girl who was going to attend a competitive exam class at Tilak road. The incident took place on January 10, however, the girl registered a complaint on Sunday, said officials. The girl was in a state of shock and fear for a long time and later lodged the case.
To prevent Flamingo collision: Power companies asked to install bird flight diverters in Thane creek
Mumbai: Power companies installing transmission lines across Thane creek have been instructed by the union environment ministry to use bird flight diverters (BFD) to protect flamingoes and other large birds in the vicinity of Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary from collisions, which can cause injury and mortality. Bivash Pandav, director, Bombay Natural History Society, advised caution over the installation of new power lines in the region, saying they need to be planned after careful study.
