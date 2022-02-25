Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Selling old model vehicle as new costs Mohali dealer 4 lakh
chandigarh news

Selling old model vehicle as new costs Mohali dealer 4 lakh

Complainant submitted that the vehicle’s model was 2015 and not 2016, as claimed by the dealer at the time of purchase
In their response, the vehicle manufacturer and dealer denied the allegations. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 02:31 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Terming it guilty of malpractice by selling a 2015-model vehicle with a 2016 tag to a Zirakpur resident, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, on Thursday penalised a Mohali-based automobile dealer.

Bhambra Force Motors, Phase 6, was directed to pay a compensation of 4 lakh to the complainant, Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Dhakoli, Zirakpur.

In his complaint, Singh had submitted that he had bought a transport vehicle from Bhambra Force Motors for 12.96 lakh in 2016.

But after receiving the vehicle’s registration certificate and the contract carriage permit issued by the State Transport Authority, he was shocked to find that the vehicle’s model was 2015 and not 2016, as claimed by the dealer at the time of purchase.

In their response, the manufacturer and dealer of the vehicle denied the allegations. Claiming no deficiency in service or mala fide intention, they prayed for dismissal of the complaint.

But the commission, led by president Sanjeev Dutt Sharma, imposed a penalty of 4 lakh on the dealer, observing, “Heavy compensation is imposed to refrain such type of dealers from indulging in such type of malpractice and to save innocent customers.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
© 2022 HindustanTimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP