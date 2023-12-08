Senior citizen couple beaten up by tenants in Panchkula’s Sector 10

Confronted over a year-long delay in providing documents for tenant verification and rent deed, and also defaulting on the monthly rent, a university teacher and her husband assaulted their senior citizen landlords in Sector 10, police said on Thursday. The couple sustained injuries on fingers and head, as per Panchkula police. (HT FILE)

While Sanjiv Walia, 64, was left with injured fingers, his wife, Lata Walia, suffered injuries on the head.

Sanjiv told police that he retired as senior manager from a bank in 2019, while his wife retired as assistant manager from a bank in May this year. Their two daughters stay abroad and their only son had died in a car accident in Khuda Ali Sher, Chandigarh, in 2015.

They live on the ground floor of their house, and had rented the first and second floors to Jigyasa Garg and her husband, Arun Goyal.

While taking the two floors on rent on May 1, 2022, Jigyasa had told them that she was a teacher at a university in Baddi and her husband worked for a Delhi-based company.

Sanjiv complained that he had informed the couple at the outset to provide documents for tenant verification and rent deed, but they kept putting it off.

In September and again in November, he told Jigyasa to vacate the house if they were not willing to get the rent agreement or tenant verification done.

When the couple continued to disregard his demand, on December 4, he again asked them to vacate the house.

Angered by this, Arun and Jigyasa launched an attack on him and when his wife intervened, she was also hit with a stick, leaving both of them injured, Sanjiv alleged.

He said their neighbours took them to the hospital and he lodged a police complaint after being discharged.

Police have booked the tenant couple under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station. They have yet to be arrested.