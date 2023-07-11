Poonch accident: Bodies of J&K officer, son recovered

Police on Monday recovered bodies of a senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and his son, who had gone missing after their car crashed into a deep gorge on Mughal Road late Sunday. After post-mortem and medico-legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to their family members for cremation (Represenational Photo)

While official’s wife Parvinder Kour died on the spot and his daughter Mahreen Kour suffered injuries in the car crash, the official and his son went missing.

Surankote SHO, inspector Rajveer Singh said, “On Monday morning we recovered the bodies of Director Finance Ranbir Singh Bali and his son Irvin Singh, who were missing since car crash on Sunday evening.”

“After post-mortem and medico-legal formalities, the dead bodies of Ranbir Singh Bali, his wife Parvinder Kour and their son Irvin Singh were handed over to their family members for cremation,” said the SHO.

He informed that a case under section 279, 304-A and 337 of the IPC has been registered at Surankote police station.

The only survivor of the crash, Mahreen Kour, has suffered injuries including fracture in a thigh.

The officer informed that their Swift car (JK02BD-4635) plunged into a deep gorge around 7.40 pm near Pannar Bridge on Mughal Road on Sunday.

“We had recovered an Aadhar card from the site of crash from where we established the identity of the director finance, forest, ecology and environment department. Further, his daughter Mahreen Kour, who was shifted to government medical college in Jammu, told us that the entire family was returning to Kashmir from their uncle’s home in Jammu,” said the SHO.

On Sunday the police had recovered the body of Parvinder Kour. In view of damage to the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district due to heavy rains on Saturday, the administration has diverted the traffic to Mughal Road till the restoration of the affected stretches. Heavy rains on Friday and Saturday badly damaged the road and bridges across the region.

Finance dept mourns demise

The finance department has expressed profound sadness and grief over the demise of Director finance, forest, ecology and environment department, Ranbir Singh Bali, who along with his wife and son died in a fatal accident on Mughal Road on Sunday evening.

The condolence message read, “It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we come together to share the devastating news of an unimaginable tragedy. Our exceptional colleague, S. Ranbir Singh Bali, Director Finance, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, an officer of the highest caliber in the finance department, along with his beloved wife and son, lost their lives in a fatal road accident. Our souls are weighed down by grief as we try to comprehend the magnitude of this immense loss. Only their daughter, a survivor in the face of unthinkable odds, remains to bear witness to the shattered remnants of a once joyous family”.

In the wake of this profound loss, our thoughts, prayers, and support extend to the surviving daughter. We stand united, ready to offer our comfort, assistance, and a shoulder to lean on during this dark and tumultuous time. Let us honour S. R.S. Bali, his wife, and son by embodying the values they cherished and continuing the work they were so passionate about. May the memories of S. R.S. Bali, his wife, and son serve as a source of comfort and strength to their surviving daughter. Our thoughts and prayers remain with her, and we offer our support as she navigates the difficult road ahead,” it read further.