Services under Haryana Right to Service Commission to go up to 1,000

The Haryana Right to Service Commission on Tuesday said that the number of services being provided under the Right to Service Act will be increased from 551 to 1,000 by the end of this year.

Recommending to the state government to bring 53 services being provided by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (or HSVP) under the purview of essential services, the Commission’s chief commissioner TC Gupta said that at present, 16 services have been notified by the HSVP.

However, 53 services are shown on its website and the commission has recommended the government to notify all these services, he said.

Gupta said that there is also a need to rationalise the time limit notified for services as this time frame dates back to the era when services were provided manually. But now that the services are being provided online, they should also be made practical.

Giving example of acceptance of building plan, Gupta said that 30 day time limit has been notified for approval of the building plan but in the case of residential buildings only three-day time limit is shown on the HSVP website.

The chief commissioner said that the Commission will work on ensuring that the services provided by various departments under the Right to Service Act are available to the general public within the stipulated time frame.

“The Commission will not only ensure timely service delivery but also make the public aware of the services so that they could know their rights and demands,” Gupta added.