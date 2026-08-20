Set up equal opportunity cells for PwDs: PU to affiliated colleges

Panjab University has directed all its affiliated colleges and institutions to establish Equal Opportunity Cells for Persons with Disabilities (EOC-PwDs) to strengthen support and accessibility for students with disabilities.

Varsity has asked to appoint one designated official and submit details by August 31. (HT FILE)

The issue was highlighted through an RTI application filed by SCD Government College alumnus Brij Bhushan Goyal, who sought information on facilities available for students with disabilities.

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“An RTI filed with the university revealed that while some facilities exist on the main campus, there is no system to ensure that affiliated colleges follow these norms,” Goyal said.

According to the university communication, colleges where such a cell or enabling unit is not already functional have been asked to establish one and appoint a faculty member as its coordinator or nodal officer.

The university has asked institutions to submit the details of the designated official, including their name, designation, official email address and contact number, by August 31. The EOC-PwDs will act as an institutional mechanism to address issues related to accessibility, reasonable accommodation, academic and examination support, awareness, sensitisation, grievance facilitation and other welfare measures for students with disabilities.

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{{^usCountry}} The initiative is in line with provisions under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, UGC guidelines and university rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative is in line with provisions under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, UGC guidelines and university rules. {{/usCountry}}

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The UGC guidelines also provide for an enabling unit coordinated by a faculty member to assist students with disabilities with counselling, awareness and examination-related procedures. Meanwhile, SCD Government College had inaugurated a KIBO device in May, becoming the only college in Ludhiana, apart from Panjab University’s main campus, to offer the advanced assistive technology.

Known as “Knowledge In a Box”, KIBO is an AI-powered platform designed for visually impaired students.

It can translate and digitise printed material and convert it into audio lessons in more than 60 languages.

The facility came nearly two months after Goyal raised concerns over inadequate accessibility facilities for visually impaired students in colleges across Punjab.

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