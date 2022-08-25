Set up sub-centres of cancer institute in Jalandhar, Amritsar: Sukhbir

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh, to the nation.

The SAD president called for establishment of sub-centers of the Institute in Majha and Doaba belts to provide treatment against cancer to people of the state.

In a statement here, the SAD president said that he as deputy CM of the state and Parkash Singh Badal as the chief minister persuaded the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) board to establish its first facility outside Mumbai and got the project cleared from the union government in 2013. The SAD government allotted fifty acres of land for the institute which is part of the Medicity project initiated by it to provide world class treatment to the people of Punjab”.

Asserting that people would now get quality cancer treatment at subsidised costs, Sukhbir said “thousands of patients will benefit with the establishment of the Institute in New Chandigarh”. He also appealed the Prime Minister to facilitate establishment of two hundred bedded sub-centers of the Institute in Jalandhar and Amritsar to broad base cancer treatment in the State. He also requested the Prime Minister to expedite construction of the PGI satellite centre at Ferozepur. He said the erstwhile SAD government had given top priority to the health sector by investing ₹10,000 crore in this sector during its tenure.

“The satellite centre of the PGIMER, Chandigarh in Sangrur and an Advanced Cancer Institute affiliated to the Baba Farid Health Sciences University at Bathinda was also established during the tenure of the SAD government,” he added.