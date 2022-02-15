Seven booked for theft at BSNL telephone exchange in Ludhiana

12 days after a burglary at the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) telephone exchange in Hathur, police have registered an FIR after identifying seven accused

The accused had stolen material worth ₹80,000 from the telephone exchange, having drilled their way in through an office wall.

The FIR was registered following the complaint lodged by junior telecom officer at BSNL Raikot, Mandeep Singh against the accused, identified as Budh Ram, Tilak Ram, Sukhchain, Didi, Sukhdev, Mukander and Ajay Kumar of Kot Ise Khan of Moga.

The complainant said a technician reported the theft on February 3, in which 24 cells of 600AH cos light battery bank cell, 30 cards of LLC/CCM and 30 cards of TIC were stolen.

“While checking the premises, it was found that the unidentified accused had found their way into the office after breaking a wall,” he said.

Notably, a similar incident had occurred at the Malha branch as well, with burglars stealing 32 cards of LLC/CCM and other material.

Assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made yet.