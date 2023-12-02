Seven proclaimed offenders land in Chandigarh Police net

A special drive against proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in heinous crimes was conducted under the supervision of SSP Kanwardeep Kaur during which as many as seven wanted criminals were nabbed over the last few days.

One of the POs, Raju Khan, was involved in more than 20 cases, encompassing rape, attempt to murder, dacoity, mobile theft, snatching, theft, trespass and vehicle theft.

The list of those arrested also includes Rakesh Kumar, convicted under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act in a cheque bounce case and sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment. Another PO Gurtej Singh was wanted in a fraud case.

The remaining four, Amaninder Singh, Shiv Kumar, Hardeep Singh Sondhi and Puneet Nandra, were also wanted in cheque bounce cases.