Seven school students injured after truck rams into stationary bus in Ludhiana

At least seven students were left injured after a container truck crashed into a bus on the National Highway in Khanna on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The accident took place near the Khanna bus stand at around 3.30 am.

As many as 42 students from the Khalsa School in Karnal were present in the bus, which was on its way to the Golden Temple, Amritsar, for a school trip.

The bus driver had parked the vehicles roadside to change the tyre after it got punctured on the way. Failing to notice the bus, the truck driver rammed into it from behind.

Such was the impact of the crash that the bus dragged on a fair stretch, leaving the students, who studied in Classes 8 to 10, terrified. The back end of the bus was completely destroyed in the crash.

The students were shifted to a nearby community centre, where they were medically examined.

Among the seven injured students, one suffered a fracture in his leg. Two others, meanwhile, were sent to Karnal hospital for further treatment, the police said.

Police said the truck driver fled from the spot after abandoning the vehicle.

Giving out more details, inspector Vinod Kumar from the Khanna City-2 police station said a case has been registered under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 427 (mischief causing damage) 279 (rash driving) 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the truck driver.