Sewa Kendras Punjab: Ludhiana district ranks 19th in state in delivery of services

The Ludhiana district is ranked at a dismal 19th position out of the 23 districts in Punjab when it comes to delivery of services to the public at the sewa kendras, according to a report released on Monday. Of the total applications, 879 have exceeded the time limit. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The report revealed that Ludhiana has a backlog of 0.16%, with 879 pending applications that have exceeded their completion timeline. Despite its reputation as the “Manchester of Punjab,” the city is struggling to process applications efficiently, leaving many residents waiting for their issues to be addressed.

There are 426 services offered at sewa kendras, and residents are facing issues such as backlogs in applications for birth certificates, death certificates, arms licences, domicile certificates, Aadhar cards, and more.

Ludhiana has 41 sewa kendras across the district, with a total of 539,556 applications. Of these, 10,086 applications were rejected, 510,737 were approved, 14,803 are pending within the timeline, 879 are pending beyond the timeline, and 2,172 were sent back to sewa kendras.

Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Rahon Road said, “I have applied for a birth certificate one month ago and my application status is still showing pending. I request the state government to help people by processing the applications on time rather than conducting events just for promotion not for helping”.

Jaspal Singh, another city resident said, “Number of times, the internet services are disrupted and there are technical issues in the software at different sewa kendras. I request the state government to clear the pendency as my daughter’s birth certificate is still pending.”

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney attributed the backlog to recent staff transfers and pending digital signatures. She assured residents that efforts are being made to address the backlog and improve service delivery.

“When I had joined, the district’s rank was 23 and now it has improved to 19 as we are able to clear pending applications,” Sawhney said.