Awaiting salaries for six months, Ludhiana MC workers protest

Awaiting salaries even after six months of being regularised by the municipal corporation (MC), sewage and sanitation workers staged a protest outside the MC office in Zone A under the banner of “Sewerman sanitation employees sangharsh committee”.

MC officials submitting a memorandum to zonal commissioner demanding their pending salaries in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The protesters said that over 4,000 employees, who had been regularised, are not getting salaries. They added that the authorities have maintained that the process of police verification and medical examination of the new recruits is still due. The union said the authorities should expedite process and members submitted a memorandum to zonal commissioner Sonam Chaudhary.

Representing the workers, Vijay Danav said the workers are facing financial difficulties due to the delay in getting salaries. The workers also demanded for the regularisation of around 800 workers, who are over 42 years of age and were not regularised.

They said that regular sanitary supervisors should be deployed in all 95 wards of the city, adding that only 19 regular sanitary supervisors are working and others are performing the duties without getting the financial benefits.

The union members demanded the employees’ provident fund deducted from the workers’ salaries should also be updated and uniforms should be provided to class 4 employees.

MC commissioner orders disbursal of salary of workers

Decrying the delay in March salaries, members of the municipal corporation employees’ union and MC drivers and employees raised their demands in front of the municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Wednesday.

The union members, including zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, said that around 6,000 regular employees are awaiting their salaries for previous months. Taking action, the MC commissioner ordered that salaries for the previous month will be transferred in manually.

The salaries had been delayed due to the ongoing process of updating the human resource management system, under which the salaries were to be automatically transferred into the employees’ bank accounts.

