Sexual exploitation plaint: HC sets 3-week deadline for probe against Punjab SP

The high court has directed the Punjab Police to conclude, within three weeks, a probe into a complaint alleging sexual exploitation by an officer of the rank of superintendent of police (SP). The woman had filed the petition seeking transfer of probe to an independent agency or constitution of a special investigation team. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While disposing of a plea from a Moga woman seeking registration of an FIR against the officer, the bench of justice Shalini Singh Nagpal directed the official respondents to conclude the inquiry on the complaint “within a period of three weeks from today by passing a reasoned and speaking order in accordance with law and take necessary action, if so required.” The order was passed on Tuesday.

The woman had filed the petition seeking transfer of probe to an independent agency or constitution of a special investigation team (SIT), besides providing protection to her, on a complaint filed on September 10, 2025.

Allegations were that the officer, for more than a decade, misled her into a marriage, and thereafter subjected her to abuse, rape and forced abortions. It was also alleged that the officer purchased a house for her in 2015, which his first wife sold off. “...Respondent No. 5 was a corrupt officer and had amassed great wealth. Official respondents were not registering FIR despite representation dated Annexure P-2, moved on 10.09.2025,” the court noted her contentions in the order passed on March 24.

The government counsel had informed the court that the complaint was received in the office of the senior superintendent of police, Moga. “Later, it was referred to the bureau of investigation as the officer involved was of the rank of superintendent of police. Now the matter was pending inquiry, which was being conducted by inspector general of police, Faridkot Range,” the government counsel told the court, adding that the probe would be concluded within three weeks.

The court disposed of the plea, observing that “…there is an abnormal delay of 12 years in the filing of the complaint. The police authorities are conducting an enquiry into the matter. There is nothing on record to suggest that the enquiry is not being conducted fairly. The court is sanguine that the enquiry officer would conduct the inquiry in free, fair and impartial manner.”

The Court further added that a “reasoned and speaking order in accordance with law” be passed and necessary action, if so required, be taken. In case the authorities do not find any substance in the allegations, the petitioner shall be informed as per the mandate of law, the court added.