Sexual harassment allegations: Haryana sports university orders fact-finding inquiry

The Sports University of Haryana, Rai, Sonepat has forwarded a complaint of sexual harassment to the university’s sexual harassment committee for a fact-finding inquiry, after a woman employee complained against an assistant professor. The committee was directed to submit its report within seven days. The woman employee said that the accused has been making statements that have attempted to damage her reputation, dignity, and credibility in the workplace. (HT Photo for representation)

In her complaint to the vice-chancellor Ashok Kumar, the woman employee said that she is in “mental trauma” and alleged that she is being threatened by the assistant professor, who had sent inappropriate messages to her several times.

The woman accused the assistant professor of sending her inappropriate messages during late-night hours on December 19 last year and made repeated phone calls on multiple occasions.

“During these interactions, he spoke in a highly unethical, vulgar, and sexually inappropriate manner, which caused me severe discomfort and distress. In January 2026, he again attempted to contact me through multiple means. To avoid escalation of the situation at that time, I consciously maintained distance from him and shifted my workspace,” the woman employee wrote in her complaint.

She said that the assistant professor has been continuing to interfere in her personal and professional life. “His actions have disrupted my normal working environment and have caused persistent disturbance in the discharge of my duties. Despite maintaining professional boundaries from my side, he has been engaged in repeated conduct that amounts to unwarranted intrusion and ongoing harassment, both directly and indirectly, thereby creating an atmosphere of discomfort and distress for me at the workplace,” the complainant added.

The woman employee said that the accused has been making statements that have attempted to damage her reputation, dignity, and credibility in the workplace. “His conduct has caused me significant mental trauma, emotional distress...affecting my safety, dignity, and well-being within the workplace. The situation has created an intimidating, hostile and unhealthy work environment, which affects my peace of mind and interferes with my abilities in performing duties,” she added.

She also submitted a chat history to the VC, in which she alleged that the assistant professor was demanding unnecessary favours.

University V-C said that the complaint has been forwarded to sexual harassment committee for conducting a fact-finding inquiry and submit its report within seven days. The accused assistant professor could not be contacted for his comment despite numerous attempts.