chandigarh news

SFA team takes trophy home at football meet by Chandigarh Police

The two-day football meet was organised by the Chandigarh Police to encourage the youth to take up sports and deter their interest towards drugs and anti-social activities
Players from the SFA team after winning the U-16 football tournament organised by the Chandigarh Police at Police Lines, Sector 26, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

SFA team outplayed St Soldier team to clinch the U-16 football tournament played at Recruit Training Centre, Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Friday.

The two-day football meet was organised by the Chandigarh Police to encourage the youth to take up sports and deter their interest towards drugs and anti-social activities. “It was also an initiative towards community policing and instilled a sense of cooperation among the general public,” shared Mridul, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO, South-West) under whose supervision the tournament was held.

A total of five teams of boys from colonies and slums took part in the tournament, which was inaugurated by SP (City) Shruti Arora on Thursday.

The winning team clinched a cash prize of 11,000, while the runners-up took home 7,100. Apart from this, 5,100 were awarded to the best player of the tournament.

DGP Praveer Ranjan, along with SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal and Shruti Arora, gave away the prizes.

