SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami objects to Punjabi university’s decision to merge two departments

: SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday objected to a decision by Punjabi University, Patiala, to merge the department of Punjab Historical Studies with the department of History, terming it as a step to destroy Sikh heritage that will limit vast possibilities of research.

Demanding reconsideration by the university authorities on the issue, he said the decision to merge the two departments taken in a recent meeting of the varsity’s syndicate was illogical.

“It is a step to destroy the Sikh heritage, especially the Department of Punjab Historical Studies, which is a symbol of Dr. Ganda Singh, a Sikh historian. Punjab’s history is related to the Sikhs and without the Department of Punjab Historical Studies, the research priorities of the history of this region would not be possible,” said Dhami.

He said that the decision was surprising as instead of opening new departments to intensify research work, it is abolishing the already existing departments.

He said that it is the need of the hour to expedite research on the history of Punjab, its heritage, its religiosity, the message of humanity, the contribution of Punjabis and especially Sikhs to the country and it was only possible if all departments concerned remain dynamic.

