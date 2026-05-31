SGPC condemns seizure of Sikh weapons, FIRs in Nanded

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has objected to the registration of police cases against Sikh devotees, weapon traders and individuals following the seizure of traditional weapons near Takht Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said traditional weapons hold immense religious and historical significance in Sikhism. (ANI File Photo)

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The controversy stems from a search operation conducted by Nanded police on May 6 in areas under the Vazirabad and Itwara police station limits, during which 4,796 sharp-edged weapons, including swords and daggers, were seized. Police officials stated that the weapons were largely used for ceremonial purposes by the Sikh community but expressed concerns over the stocking of large quantities of weapons without adequate safety measures and audit mechanisms.

According to Nanded superintendent of police Abinash Kumar, the operation was launched after police apprehended a man during a vehicle-checking drive and recovered a sharp-edged weapon from his possession. Subsequent investigations led to the recovery of thousands of weapons from different locations.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Dhami said traditional weapons hold immense religious and historical significance in Sikhism. He noted that Sikh Gurus had instructed followers to remain armed, making weapons an integral part of Sikh discipline and identity.

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{{^usCountry}} The SGPC chief said the administrative action taken without due regard to Sikh religious traditions had created resentment among members of the Sikh community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SGPC chief said the administrative action taken without due regard to Sikh religious traditions had created resentment among members of the Sikh community. {{/usCountry}}

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“While every citizen is bound to follow the law, police must also respect the religious sentiments, code of conduct and historical traditions of the Sikh faith,” he said.

Dhami also called upon the Maharashtra government and local administration to immediately withdraw the cases registered in connection with the matter.