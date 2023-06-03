Management of gurdwaras: SGPC delegation meets Amit Shah

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByPress Trust of India
Jun 03, 2023 10:09 PM IST

A delegation of senior functionaries of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him about various issues concerning the Sikh body

New Delhi

The delegation gave a representation on various issues pertaining to the functioning of gurdwaras and other SGPC matters. (PTI Photo)

A delegation of senior functionaries of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday met Union home minister Amit Shah and apprised him about various issues concerning the Sikh body.

The delegation gave a representation on various issues pertaining to the functioning of gurdwaras and other SGPC matters, including the inclusion of gurdwaras under the management of the SGPC Board, an official statement said.

The delegation felt that this will streamline the management of the gurdwaras. The home minister assured the leaders of support and cooperation in these matters, the statement said.

