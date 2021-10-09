SGPC expresses concern over safety of Sikhs, Hindus in J&K

Condemning the killing of a teacher in a government school and its principal by militants in Srinagar on Thursday, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday expressed concern over the safety of Sikhs and Hindus in the Union Territory.

Satinder Kour , principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary school in Eidgah, and a teacher at the school, Deepak Chand, were shot dead on the school premises by militants. The Resistance Front (TRF), which police say is the front for terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack and said the teachers were killed for their role in getting students to participate in a “function at school on August 15”.

Taking serious note of the killings, SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said: “There is outrage among the Sikhs over the incident. The minority communities are not safe in the region. It is the responsibility of the Union government to ensure the safety of the Sikhs in every state of the country.

Expressing condolences with the grieving families, she said the SGPC will approach the Centre to raise concerns of the community in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, the SGPC delegation will also meet the Sikh leaders of the state, she said.

State BJP condemns killings

Chandigarh: State BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Friday said the brutal attack by terrorists in which two teachers were gunned down in Srinagar on Thursday due to their religious affiliation is most unfortunate.

In a statement, Sharma said the recent incident is orchestrated by Pakistan-sponsored terrorist group and is aimed to create an atmosphere of fear and division between different religions.

“The Hindus and Sikhs are being targeted. Terrorists lined up teachers and checked their identity cards and massacred a Sikh and a Hindu,” he said.

