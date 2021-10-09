Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC expresses concern over safety of Sikhs, Hindus in J&K
chandigarh news

SGPC expresses concern over safety of Sikhs, Hindus in J&K

Expressing condolences with the grieving families, SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said the gurdwara body will approach the Centre to raise concerns of the community in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, the SGPC delegation will also meet the Sikh leaders of J&K
SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said the gurdwara body will approach the Centre to raise concerns of the community in Jammu and Kashmir.
Published on Oct 09, 2021 01:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Condemning the killing of a teacher in a government school and its principal by militants in Srinagar on Thursday, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday expressed concern over the safety of Sikhs and Hindus in the Union Territory.

Satinder Kour , principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary school in Eidgah, and a teacher at the school, Deepak Chand, were shot dead on the school premises by militants. The Resistance Front (TRF), which police say is the front for terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack and said the teachers were killed for their role in getting students to participate in a “function at school on August 15”.

Taking serious note of the killings, SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said: “There is outrage among the Sikhs over the incident. The minority communities are not safe in the region. It is the responsibility of the Union government to ensure the safety of the Sikhs in every state of the country.

RELATED STORIES

Expressing condolences with the grieving families, she said the SGPC will approach the Centre to raise concerns of the community in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, the SGPC delegation will also meet the Sikh leaders of the state, she said.

State BJP condemns killings

Chandigarh: State BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Friday said the brutal attack by terrorists in which two teachers were gunned down in Srinagar on Thursday due to their religious affiliation is most unfortunate.

In a statement, Sharma said the recent incident is orchestrated by Pakistan-sponsored terrorist group and is aimed to create an atmosphere of fear and division between different religions.

“The Hindus and Sikhs are being targeted. Terrorists lined up teachers and checked their identity cards and massacred a Sikh and a Hindu,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab logs 18 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

Punjab ropes in Bains in two more cases against former DGP Saini

5 more pvt buses impounded in Punjab for non-payment of taxes

HC questions Punjab govt’s ban on outside paddy in 2020
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP