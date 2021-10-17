SGPC general secretary offers legal aid to Singhu lynching accused

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general secretary Bhagwant Singh Sialka on Saturday offered legal assistance to the accused arrested in connection with the killing of a man allegedly by nihangs at the farmers’ protest site at the Singhu border.

In a social media post, Sialka, a lawyer, said, “At the Singhu border, the Sikhs present there took action as per the Khalsa tradition. I will pursue the case registered against nihang Saravjit Singh.”

Talking over phone, Sialka said that nothing was above the Guru for a Sikh. “If anyone comes to attack Guru, a Sikh has right to defence. Some forces are making a hue and cry over it. They are actually justifying the sacrilege,” he added.

Incident tragic, says Jagir Kaur

Terming the Singhu border incident as tragic, SGPC president Jagir Kaur claimed that conspiracies were being hatched to derail the farmers’ struggle against the central government’s three agriculture laws.

“Had the government come forward to resolve the farmers’ issues, these unfortunate incidents would not happen. It has been 10 months since the farmers are sitting at the Delhi border, but the government is not addressing their concerns,” she said.

Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa said the Sikhs who took the step had no option but to uphold dignity of their religious scripture. “The Centre and Punjab government have not shown sincerity toward resolving the issues of sacrilege. The sangat will contribute to help the nihangs fight legal battle,” he added.