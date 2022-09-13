SGPC holds protests for release of Sikh prisoners
Wearing black robes and shackles, SGPC members and staffers staged a protests outside the offices of deputy commissioners across the state demanding release of Sikh prisoners
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday staged protests outside the offices of deputy commissioners (DCs) across the state demanding the release of Sikh prisoners (Bandi Singhs).
In the protests held at district headquarters, SGPC members and staffers participated wearing black robes and shackles with representatives of several Panthic bodies.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami led the protest in Amritsar, where several SGPC members and Panthic personalities were also present. Earlier, a gathering was held at Gurdwara Saragarhi Sahib from where a march was taken out to the District Administrative Complex.
In their addresses during the protests, speakers criticised the “discriminatory” policy being adopted by Central and state governments regarding the release of prisoners and gave a message of intensifying struggle if the community’s voice is not heard.
Dhami said that the country’s law is equal for everyone and the Constitution also gives the right to equality, but “sadly the governments are not doing justice in the issue of releasing Bandi Singhs”.
He said any crime has its prescribed punishment, which “Bandi Singhs” have completed. “But the governments are deliberately depriving the Sikh prisoners of their rights, who took steps due to circumstances of that time. Their release is an important issue for the Sikh Panth and the struggle will continue at all levels in this regard,” he said.
He added that a gathering of retired Sikh judges and senior lawyers has been called in Chandigarh on September 17 to discuss the legal aspects along with continuing the protest movement. This gathering is important and human rights advocates can also join to give suggestions.
-
3 of family killed in road accident near Phagwara
Three members of a family died in a road accident when a trolley laden with clay overturned on a car on the Phagwara-Rupnagar highway on Monday. The trolley driven by Major Singh was coming from the Banga side and going to Ferozepur. SHO Gurdial Singh said when the trolley reached Mahilpur Chowk on the highway, it met with an accident and overturned on the car coming from the Phagwara side.
-
Sarabjit Singh’s wife succumbs after falling off bike
The wife of Sarabjit Singh, Sukhpreet Kaur – a farmer captured by Pakistan, who died after being brutally assaulted by jail inmates in 2013 – succumbed to the injuries Sukhpreet Kaur suffered after falling off a motorcycle on Monday. The victim's daughter, Swapandeep Kaur, who is posted as a tehsildar (revenue officer) in Jalandhar, said her mother breathed her last at around 6.30 am at the private hospital, where she was undergoing treatment.
-
Reservation in appointment of law officers: HC seeks record on govt approvals
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought an affidavit from the Punjab home secretary with details regarding the government's decision to provide reservation to scheduled caste candidates in the appointment of law officers at the advocate general's (AG's) office. The affidavit was sought after the government's counsel told the court that approval for granting reservation to SCs was accorded by the Punjab chief minister on August 20.
-
‘Inexperienced’ AAP govt pushing Punjab towards bankruptcy: Congress
The Punjab Congress on Monday warned that the state was being pushed towards bankruptcy by an “inexperienced” Aam Aadmi Party government, which it said, was most spendthrift and lacked any expertise and competence, particularly about fiscal management. Party spokespersons Hardeep Singh Kingra, Arshpreet Singh Khadial and Jaskaran Singh Kahlon said that it was for the first time in the state's fiscal history that a government had spent ₹5,500 crore in its first quarter.
-
Two held for ‘forcing’ religious conversion in Gurdaspur
Amid a row over alleged forced conversions in Punjab, two self-professed pastors were arrested for forcing a Sikh family to embrace Christianity in Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur district on Sunday evening. The accused are Balkar Masih and Jagtar Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur district. When the accused approached the complainant, Upkar Singh, a resident of Adliwala village in Amritsar district on Sunday evening, members of Sikh organisations also gathered there and staged a protest. A video of the incident was circulated on social media.
