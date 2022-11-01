SGPC marks death anniversary of Indira Gandhi’s assassin

The death anniversary of Beant Singh, one of the two assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was observed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at the complex of Golden Temple on Monday.

A function was organised by the SGPC in presence of Sikh hardliners at Gurdwara Jhanda Bunga Sahib to pay tributes to Beant Singh. On this occasion, granthi of Golden Temple along with various radical Sikh leaders, including Daljit Singh Bittu, Jarnail Singh Sakhira, Kanwarpal Singh, Harbir Singh Sandhu, SGPC members Gurcharan Singh Grewal and Bhagwant Singh Sialka, honoured kin of the assassins.

Meanwhile, a big function was also organised at Agwan village, the native village of Satwant Singh, another assassin. Satwant Singh’s nephew Sukhwinder Singh Agwan organised this function with the cooperation of the villagers.