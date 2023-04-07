NCERT books: SGPC objects to Anandpur Sahib resolution being dubbed as ‘separatist’ document

Amid row over changes in National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)’s class 12 political science text books, Sikh bodies, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), said the Anandpur Sahib resolution adopted by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as its goal in 1973 had been interpreted as a “separatist resolution” in one of the books.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami (centre) said said, “The SGPC raises strong objection over the misinformation being spread about Sikhs.” (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In chapter 7 (Regional aspirations) of the book ‘Swatantra Bharat Mein Rajniti’, it is mentioned that a demand of regional autonomy was raised under the resolution. “There was a also a demand for redefining the Centre-state ties. The resolution advocates for strengthening of federalism. However, it can also be read as a demand for separate Sikh nation,” reads the Hindi text.

Taking note of it, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “The SGPC raises strong objection over the misinformation being spread about Sikhs. Historical references related to Sikhs have been distorted in NCERT books. Sikhs shouldn’t be presented as separatists. The text must be removed immediately,” he said.

The NCERT has also removed several texts on Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity and RSS from CBSE class 12 political science textbook for academic session 2023-24. Reacting on this, Dhami said, “Removing of these portions is a communal act. It is sad that the Union government is making these changes as per its interests. Text about minorities is being removed. This is being done under a pre-planned conspiracy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Detailing about the Anandpur Sahib resolution, the SGPC chief said, “This resolution is a historical document. Nothing is wrong in it. It talks about more powers to the states. Sadly, the same situation is prevailing now. Rights and interests of the states are being neglected.”

“It seems that those who have been demanding “Hindu Rashtra” are being favouerd. On the other hand, a narrative is being created against the minorities by making such perceptions instead of resolving their issues,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON