SGPC, Pakistan gurdwara body to jointly mark Saka Panja Sahib centenary

To mark the first centenary of Shaheedi Saka (martyrdom massacre) of Panja Sahib in Pakistan, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) have decided to jointly organise the celebratory events. The centenary of Saka Sri Panja Sahib is being marked at a large scale on October 30, 2022.

The decision was taken at a meeting of SGPC, PSGPC and ETPB officials in Lahore on Wednesday. During the meeting, apart from the centenary events, many international Sikh issues were also discussed.

A five-member SGPC delegation, led by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami, comprising SGPC general secretary jathedar Karnail Singh Panjoli, member Bhai Rajinder Singh Mehta, Dharam Prachar Committee secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan, yatra department in-charge Rajinder Singh Ruby, had left for Pakistan via Wagah Border on Wednesday.

Dhami, who returned to India in the evening, said a consensus was reached during the meeting that the main event of centenary of Saka Sri Panja Sahib would be organised on October 30, 2022.

Apart from that, it was also decided to hold an hour-long gurbani kirtan at the railway track near Panja Sahib where the tragedy took place in 1922.

The SGPC will organise the Amrit Sanchar (initiation ceremony) during the centenary events, in which, kakaars (symbols of faith) will be provided free to Sikhs.

PSGPC has been assigned the duty of providing langar, transportation and accommodation for pilgrims.

Dhami said that he has raised a demand before the ETPB officials that on-arrival visas should be given to pilgrims willing to pay obeisance at Sikh shrines in Pakistan. The SGPC president further said he has also demanded that the number of Sikh jathas (groups) of pilgrims paying obeisance at Sikh shrines be increased to seven, from the current four.

He said Pakistan Sikh Sangat wants three more jathas of Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Sikh shrines there on the occasions including Jyoti Jot Diwas of Guru Nanak Dev, birth anniversary of Guru Ramdas and Saka Nankana Sahib.

Pakistan Sikh Sangat demanded that Indian government should remove the condition of online registration before allowing visit to Darbar Sahib through Kartarpur Corridor.

He said the PSGPC wants to establish a library and museum based on the life of Guru Nanak Dev at Nankana Sahib, in which the SGPC will support them.