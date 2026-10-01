SGPC seeks CBI probe into rape case against Chawla

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday demanded that the Punjab government hand over the probe in the rape case registered against SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an “impartial investigation”. The demand comes amid questions being raised over the departmental inquiry panel that Dhami had constituted to look into the rape case.

Dhami said the SGPC inquiry team would continue its investigation from the administrative perspective, while the CBI should examine every aspect of the matter. (ht)

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The FIR against Chawla was registered on August 21 at Anandpur Sahib on the complaint of a Bahrain-based woman from Sangrur. She accused him of raping her at a local serai (inn).

Briefing the media after presiding over the SGPC’s executive committee at its headquarters, Dhami said, “Today, questions are being raised over the five-member committee constituted by me to probe the matter that the panel comprises members associated with one group, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). I would like to ask under whom the Punjab Police is working? The Punjab Police also work under the government. If it is stated that I would ensure a desirable report from my panel, will the government not do so? So, we have decided to demand that the investigation in the case should be handed over to the CBI for an impartial probe.”

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami said the SGPC inquiry team would continue its investigation from the administrative perspective, while the CBI should examine every aspect of the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami said the SGPC inquiry team would continue its investigation from the administrative perspective, while the CBI should examine every aspect of the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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He said if the Punjab government does not transfer the investigation to the CBI within three days, the SGPC would approach the governor with their demand.

When questioned about his recent silence on the matter, he said that because a case had been registered and was actively under investigation, it would be inappropriate to publicly disclose details before the probe is complete.

Regarding the alleged transfer of ₹1 lakh from the SGPC’s Dharam Parchar Committee account to the complainant in the rape FIR, he stated, “The probe panel is investigating the matter from every aspect.”

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On other decisions made by the executive committee, Dhami said that an SGPC delegation led by Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj met Balwant Singh Rajoana on Tuesday. Rajoana is currently on death row for his involvement in the assassination case of former chief minister Beant Singh. Dhami said, “During the meeting, Rajoana shared his views, which align with ‘Gurmat’, regarding the withdrawal of the petition that the SGPC had filed on his behalf.”

Dhami demanded that the government immediately grant parole to another convict of the assassination, Jagtar Singh Hawara, so that he could meet his ailing mother. He also announced full support for the Khalsa March being organised by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha on October 2.

Dhami objected to the demand being raised by some people for a separate Punjab Act concerning the SGPC elections. He said those advocating a Punjab Act should understand the possible damage it could cause to the Sikh community in the future. He stated that the delay in the SGPC elections was a matter for the government to address, adding that the SGPC had consistently demanded that the elections be conducted on time and would continue to do so.

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