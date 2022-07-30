SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has sent a legal notice to Dr. Vivek Bindra, a famous motivational speaker, for allegedly animating the personality of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner.

Moreover, SGPC is also taking action to register a case against Bindra for hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs.

SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra, who is active on social media as a motivator, had uploaded an animation video of Sri Guru Gobind Singh and Diwan Todar Mal, about which, the SGPC received various objections from the sangat.

He said Bindra’s video was examined by SGPC’s Sikh Itihas Research Board, which revealed that he distorted the history by linking Diwan Todar Mal to the Jain community. Moreover, in the video, he also displayed the conversation of Diwan Todar Mal with Sri Guru Gobind Singh, which is historically unfounded.

Ramdas said a legal notice has been sent to Bindra on the instructions of that SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

He said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.