SGPC team visits historic railway station ahead of Saka Panja Sahib centenary

It is for the first time in living memory that a religious function is to be held at the historic Hasan Abdal railway station in Pakistan, which witnessed unprecedented sacrifices by Sikhs in 1922 during the Gurdwara Reforms Movement.

Saka Panja Sahib is an important chapter of Sikh sacrifices. The Saka had stopped a train carrying hungry Sikh prisoners of Guru Ka Bagh Morcha, by laying on the tracks. Bhai Karam Singh and Bhai Partap Singh had attained martydom and several others were injured in this incident.

To plan the event, a delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) went to Pakistan on Thursday to discuss preparations for the centenary functions, and visited Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib and held discussions with local officials. The delegation members also visited the venue for kirtan samagam (function) to be held at the railway station, where the tragic massacre of Panja Sahib took place.

Notably, along with the main congregation at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib as scheduled on October 30, 2022, there is also a plan to hold the function at the railway station to pay tributes to the martyrs.

