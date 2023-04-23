Over 25 lakh participate in signature drive for Sikh prisoners’ release: SGPC

AMRITSAR : The proformas filled under the signature campaign started by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on December 1 last year for the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails even after completing their sentences will be handed over to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on April 27.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said under the signature campaign, more than 25 lakh people have filled the proforma.

He said that a four-member delegation led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami will meet the governor on the issue.

The SGPC secretary said before proceeding for the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on April 27, a ‘Panthic’ gathering will be held to offer ‘ardas’ (Sikh prayer) at Akal Takht at 7am. The meeting will be attended by jathedars of Akal Takht and Kesgarh Sahib, head granthi of Golden Temple, SGPC chief and heads of various Sikh organisations, he said.