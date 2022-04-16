SGPC to publish history of Sikh freedom fighters incarcerated in cellular jail by British

: The SGPC will soon come up with a book compiling historical accounts of the Sikh freedom fighters incarcerated in the infamous Cellular Jail by British rulers.

The jail, also known as ‘Kaala Paani’, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was used by the British for exiling political prisoners to the remote archipelago.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, after chairing the meeting of Sikh History Research Board, the said a researched publication would soon be handed over to the sangat about the tortures that Sikhs faced in that jail.

“The work has almost completed in this regard, which has been approved by the Sikh History Research Board. But it will be published after another examination by the experts,” he said.

He said that this year on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence, the contribution of Sikhs in the freedom struggle will be researched from every aspect and brought to the fore in an authentic manner.

Dhami said that more than 80 per cent of sacrifices were made by the Sikhs in the freedom struggle of the country but it is unfortunate that they have not been brought to the fore in predominant manner.

“SGPC has decided that the role of Sikhs in the freedom of the country should be fully brought to the fore so that future generations can be proud of their martyrs. It is very important to bring to light the pages of Sikh history up to the present time and the SGPC will work for the same,” the SGPC chief said.

SGPC to research saka Panja Sahib

On the occasion of 100th anniversary of saka Panja Sahib (now in Pakistan), the SGPC will conduct research on various aspects of this incident and compile a collection of publications, he said, adding that SGPC has also taken a decision to honour the family members of leading martyrs of saka Panja Sahib.

Dhami said that the first centenary of the incident is being marked on October 30, 2022, with regards to which, functions will be held in India and Pakistan.

“The SGPC wants a large Sikh jatha (group) of pilgrims to participate in the samagams to be held in Pakistan and communications will be done with the concerned governments in this regard,” he said.

He said that before marking the centenary of saka Panja Sahib, first centenary of ‘guru ka bagh morcha’ will be marked on August 8, 2022 and a congregation will be held in this regard at gurdwara guru ka bagh at Ghukewali near Amritsar.

The SGPC president said that the concluding congregations of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadar will be organised with Khalsa’s full grandeur.