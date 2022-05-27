SGST dept raids offices of 11 firms in Ludhiana in 2 days
Suspecting tax evasion through suppression of sales, bogus purchases and unaccounted stock, State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department teams raided offices of 11 firms dealing in hosiery, tobacco, steel and building material in the last two days.
The raids were conducted at locations, including Rauni village (Khanna), Kashmir Nagar, Girja Ghar Chowk, Chaura Bazar, Mandi Gobindgarh, and Fatehgarh Sahib area.
On Friday, the teams raided two export-led hosiery firms near Girja Ghar Chowk in Chaura Bazar area, and found that the physical stock mismatched with the records, pointing towards bogus purchases to avail tax benefits.
Further, two tobacco firms in Girja Ghar Chowk (Chaura Bazar), which were raided on May 26, had huge stock that was not accounted for in the books. Evidence of suppression of sales to evade tax was also found.
Similarly, firms dealing in steel and building material in Mandi Gobindgarh, Fathegarh Sahib, and Rauni village were also raided.
The officials said the raids were conducted on the directions of Punjab taxation commissioner Kamal Kishore Yadav.
The department has confiscated documents and an investigation is going on.
Deputy commissioner state tax (DCST), Ludhiana Division, Randhir Kaur said it is the second big action against tobacco firms in a month.
Earlier, the department had conducted a raid against a tobacco dealer in Hargobind Nagar, he added.
-
Pune RTO to not issue new auto permits
The Regional Transport Office has decided not to issue new auto rickshaw permits in the Pune division. Since 2017 the cap on issuing the auto permits was removed by the state government, after which over 36,000 new permits were given in the Pune RTO division. As per the information given by the RTO, from 2017 to 2022 a total of 36,519 new auto rickshaw permits were given by the Pune RTO.
-
77% pre-monsoon rain deficit in Pune district
According to India Meteorological Department, between March 1 and May 27, Pune district has reported 77 per cent rainfall deficiency. For Pune city, pre-monsoon rainfall deficiency is as high as 37.7 millimetres rainfall during the same time. Maharashtra as a whole has also reported a deficiency of 62 per cent, as per IMD. With pre-monsoon rainfall in huge deficiency, weather scientists suggest that monsoon may not start with all its vigour.
-
Minister of edu Dharmendra Pradhan visits IISER Pune, inaugurates health facility
The minister of education and skill development and entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Friday visited IISER Pune to lay the foundation stone of the 'department of data science' and inaugurate the 'national facility for gene function in health and disease'. The facility has over 50 clean rooms and 30 service rooms and houses mice, rats, and rabbits. He also visited the PARAM Brahma supercomputer facility at the institute.
-
Ludhiana: SHO accuses ACP of misbehaviour, files DDR report
In a major embarrassment to the Ludhiana police, a station house officer filed a daily diary register report against a senior officer before leaving the police station and going incommunicado. The complaint registered by inspector Davinder Sharma at the Daba police station mentions that ACP Rajesh Kumar had abused and misbehaved with him on phone.
-
Seer community backs legal battle for prayer in Gyanvapi: Vedanti
Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Friday claimed that seers from across the country supported the ongoing legal battle seeking permission for daily worship of Gyanvapi Vishweshwar Mahadev in Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. On May 16, a lawyer for Hindu petitioners had claimed that a “Shivling” had been found in the Gyanvapi complex. Thereafter, a local court ordered to seal the area wherein the “Shivling” was claimed to have been found.
