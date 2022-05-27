Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sharjah passenger arrested with 18 gold biscuits
chandigarh news

Sharjah passenger arrested with 18 gold biscuits

The recovery of 18 gold biscuits was made after officials of the Ludhiana Customs Commissionerate intercepted a passenger arriving from Sharjah via an Air India flight
Sharjah passenger arrested with 18 gold biscuits
Published on May 27, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Custom officials on Thursday arrested a man arriving from Sharjah at the Mohali international airport and recovered 18 gold biscuits worth 1.031 crore from him.

The recovery was made after officials of the Ludhiana Customs Commissionerate intercepted a man arriving from Sharjah via an Air India flight while he was trying to cross the green channel.

During checking, as many as 18 gold biscuits, weighing 2,100 gms and worth 1.031 crore were recovered from him. He was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act,1962.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP