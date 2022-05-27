Sharjah passenger arrested with 18 gold biscuits

Custom officials on Thursday arrested a man arriving from Sharjah at the Mohali international airport and recovered 18 gold biscuits worth ₹ 1.031 crore from him.

The recovery was made after officials of the Ludhiana Customs Commissionerate intercepted a man arriving from Sharjah via an Air India flight while he was trying to cross the green channel.

During checking, as many as 18 gold biscuits, weighing 2,100 gms and worth ₹ 1.031 crore were recovered from him. He was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act,1962.