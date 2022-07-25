Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Sonepat

The special task force (STF) of the Haryana Police arrested a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was carrying a bounty of ₹5,000, from Sonepat on Saturday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The STF recovered two foreign-made pistols, and eight live cartridges from Praveen, alias PK of Jhajjar.

Sonepat STF in-charge Sukhvinder Singh said Praveen had barged into a hospital at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar and attacked rival Neeraj Bawana gang’s member Naveen, alias Bali.

“He is an active member of the Bishnoi gang and used to operate under the directions of Goldy Brar after Bisnnoi went to jail. He used to provide weapons and shelter to the active gang members. He will be questioned regarding death threats issued by his gang members to Congress MLA Surender Panwar and other MLAs,” Singh added.

He said they have recovered one live cartridge being used in the AK-47 weapon and prima facie it seems that one of his gang members carrying the AK-47 weapon travelled with him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will interrogate him regarding the role of other active gang members,” he added.