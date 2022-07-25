Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Sonepat
chandigarh news

Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Sonepat

Special task force (STF) of the Haryana Police arrested a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was carrying a bounty of ₹5,000, from Sonepat on Saturday night.
The STF recovered two foreign-made pistols, and eight live cartridges from Praveen, alias PK of Jhajjar, who is a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jul 25, 2022 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

The special task force (STF) of the Haryana Police arrested a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was carrying a bounty of 5,000, from Sonepat on Saturday night.

The STF recovered two foreign-made pistols, and eight live cartridges from Praveen, alias PK of Jhajjar.

Sonepat STF in-charge Sukhvinder Singh said Praveen had barged into a hospital at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar and attacked rival Neeraj Bawana gang’s member Naveen, alias Bali.

“He is an active member of the Bishnoi gang and used to operate under the directions of Goldy Brar after Bisnnoi went to jail. He used to provide weapons and shelter to the active gang members. He will be questioned regarding death threats issued by his gang members to Congress MLA Surender Panwar and other MLAs,” Singh added.

He said they have recovered one live cartridge being used in the AK-47 weapon and prima facie it seems that one of his gang members carrying the AK-47 weapon travelled with him.

RELATED STORIES

“We will interrogate him regarding the role of other active gang members,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP