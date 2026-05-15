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Shaurya Gatha complex to create new tourism opportunities in Karnah area: Sinha

On the occasion, Sinha said the initiative will create new opportunities for border area and battlefield tourism, homestays, local crafts and youth entrepreneurship

Published on: May 15, 2026 07:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Shaurya Gatha’ Complex at SM Hill in Tangdhar, Karnah in Kupwara district.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (@OfficeOfLGJandK)

On the occasion, Sinha said the initiative will create new opportunities for border area and battlefield tourism, homestays, local crafts and youth entrepreneurship. He also applauded Northern Command, Chinar Corps, and all officers, soldiers, engineers, workforce and local residents for the completion of the prestigious project in a short span of time.

“The dedication of our forces and people is the true strength of the nation. The Shaurya Gatha Complex stands as a tribute to the valour and sacrifices of Indian soldiers. This initiative will create new opportunities for border area and battlefield tourism, homestays, local crafts and youth entrepreneurship,” the LG said.

He said our brave soldiers laid down their lives to defend the motherland, and their courage and sacrifice should be instilled in every Indian as a powerful source of pride and inspiration.

“I urge citizens across the nation to visit Shaurya Gatha Complex and plan their holidays at the offbeat destinations of Kupwara”, the LG said.

The LG also lauded the Army for their significant contribution to the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir campaign.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Shaurya Gatha complex to create new tourism opportunities in Karnah area: Sinha
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