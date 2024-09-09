 Sheoran Khap demands ticket for member; threatens to field Independent - Hindustan Times
Sheoran Khap demands ticket for member; threatens to field Independent

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Sep 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Bhiwani’s influential Sheoran Khap on Sunday announced to pitch its Independent candidate if Congress denies ticket to any member associated with their khap from Loharu assembly segment.

The Haryana assembly elections will take place on October 5 and results will be declared on October 8. (HT File)

Chairing Sarv Jateye Sheoran-84 khap at Sidhanwa village in Bhiwani’s Loharu assembly segment, Khap president Subhash Chand Sheoran said that their khap dominates 52 villages in Loharu and there are 65,000 voters associated with the khap.

“The BJP has fielded finance minister JP Dalal, an outsider and native of Bawani Khera assembly segment. However, we were hoping that Congress will pitch a candidate from Sheoran Khap but we get to know that the grand-old party is planning to pitch Rajvir Fartiya, who originally belonged to a Rajasthan village. If the Congress doesn’t pitch a candidate from our khap, we will pitch our Independent nominee,” he added.

