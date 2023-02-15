Shifting of India-Oz test match venue out of Dharamshala comes as setback for hospitality sector

The shifting of venue for the third test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia out of Dharamshala has come as a major setback for the local hospitality sector, which was hoping for a revival after the winter lull.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tourism industry in Himachal hasn’t fully recovered after the Covid pandemic yet, and the last-minute change of venue has left local hoteliers and taxi operators disappointed and dejected.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had on Monday announced to shift the venue as the relayed outfield of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association’s (HPCA’s) Dharamshala stadium was found unfit to organise an international fixture. The match was slated to be held from March 1 to 5. Coincidently, the first and only test match to be played at Dharamshala was between India and Australia in 2017.

“This is a major loss for the industry. Several key hotels in the town were booked up to 70% of the capacity. Others too would have been benefited as a big rush of spectators was expected in Dharamshala,” said Ashwani Bamba, president of Dharamshala Hotels and Restaurants’ Association.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the hoteliers would now have to make the refund and it is unlikely that they would get such a large number of bookings again for the period of at least eight days. “This is some sort of double whammy,” he added.

Another hotelier, Vijay Inder Karan, said had the venue for the match not shifted, it would have been a perfect start to the summer tourism season in Dharamshala. “Once you get a good start, the buzz remains for a long time,” Karan said.

Though test matches don’t draw many spectators, he said, given the popularity of the Dharamshala stadium as one of the most picturesque venues, a good crowd was expected.

“We are dejected and disappointed to lose such a good opportunity,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prem Sagar, a tour and travel organiser, said shifting of the venue also spells losses for the local taxi operators, who otherwise would have been engaged for eight to 10 days.

Since 2016, four matches at Dharamshala have been cancelled due to the various reasons.

The India-Pakistan match of 2016 T20 World Cup was cancelled after a protest by families of soldiers killed in the Pathankot terror attack. The match venue was then shifted to Kolkata.

A T20 match and a one-day international between India and South Africa were washed out due to incessant rains in 2019 and 2020 within a span of less than six months. Now, latest on the list is the India-Australia test.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Dharamshala stadium has, so far, hosted 11 T20s, five ODIs and one test match. Till 2012, it was also a regular venue for IPL matches.

Meanwhile, HPCA president RP Singh told the local media that the ground was being renovated for an improved drainage system. However, the unfavourable weather delayed the work which ultimately led to Dharamshala losing out on the match, he said, adding that they are hoping to host international matches in near future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON