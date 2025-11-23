Search
Shimla: Centre approves over 93 crore for repair of embankments on Chakki-Bharmour Highway

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 03:24 am IST

In a statement, Vikramaditya said that assessment of the losses was done after the monsoon disaster in the Chamba district

The government of India has approved 93.55 crore for the special repair of embankments at vulnerable locations on National Highway-154A (Chakki-Bharmour Highway).

Vikramaditya Singh said that the work plan includes 30% completion in 2025–26, full physical completion in 2026–27, followed by structured maintenance up to 2031–32. (HT Photo for representation)
Public works minister, Vikramaditya Singh, said that the State had been consistently pursuing this matter in view of the repeated damage caused to this highway during the monsoon. NH 154A is a national highway in India that runs from Chakki in Punjab to Bharmour in Himachal Pradesh, passing through key towns like Bakloh, Banikhet, and Chamba. The highway is a major transportation route in the region, but the mountainous terrain makes it prone to landslides.

In a statement, Vikramaditya said that assessment of the losses was done after the monsoon disaster in the Chamba district. He said “The State government had repeatedly highlighted the need for strengthening the embankments due to frequent landslides, erosion and safety risks to commuters. With the consistent efforts of the State government, the Union ministry has now issued technical and administrative approval. The project will be executed under close monitoring to avoid delays and cost overruns for special repair of embankment of vulnerable locations on Chakki-Banikhet-Chamba-Bharmour road in the Chamba district”.

Vikramaditya Singh said that the work plan includes 30% completion in 2025–26, full physical completion in 2026–27, followed by structured maintenance up to 2031–32.

The minister said that the regional officer of the ministry posted in Shimla will act as the drawing and disbursing officer for this project and the work will be executed as per the technical note issued by the ministry.

