Shimla: Differences don’t necessarily mean that Congress is divided, says Rajani Patil

Admitting differences within the party, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Congress Rajani Patil, expressed confidence to bring all party members together for mission repeat in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh AICC in-charge Rajani Patil addressing the media in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta)

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“Differences did not necessarily mean that the party was divided. It is not that there is no coordination. We have to bring everyone together on one line and with one thought. This is my responsibility. Rahul Gandhi has spoken about organisational restructuring and we are working towards it,” Patil said on Saturday while talking to HT after concluding her three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh during which she held meetings with the state leadership and party functionaries.

She said that district presidents complained about block presidents not paying attention to instructions. However, she downplayed the issue, noting that minor friction is natural in an organisation, much like in a family.

“Everyone needs to be brought together on one thread. As a coordinator, I will certainly try to do that. I will meet everyone from the workers at the grassroots level to ministers and chairpersons,” Patil said.

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{{^usCountry}} Amid the Congress’s ongoing organisational preparations for the 2027 assembly elections, the Congress party has been holding meetings at district and block levels and has begun programmes aimed at strengthening its organisation at the grassroots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the Congress’s ongoing organisational preparations for the 2027 assembly elections, the Congress party has been holding meetings at district and block levels and has begun programmes aimed at strengthening its organisation at the grassroots. {{/usCountry}}

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She clarified that the government and organisation are not adversaries but delivered a stern message that indiscipline within the party would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“We will have to be strict with zero tolerance to indiscipline. We have prepared the roadmap,” said Patil while adding that differences among leaders and workers were not unusual in a large organisation but added that such issues could not be allowed to affect the party’s functioning ahead of the next assembly elections.

On coordination between the Congress organisation and the state government, Patil said the leadership was working to establish better coordination and would take corrective measures wherever necessary

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She said her immediate focus was to strengthen coordination within the organisation by personally reaching out to leaders, ministers, chairpersons, office-bearers and workers at different levels.

“I have just started this process. I will personally go to everyone, meet everyone and take everyone along. We want to know what inputs they have, what the leaders are saying and how we can move forward,” she said.

The AICC in-charge said the Congress organisation already began the process of reaching out to district and block-level functionaries and that the exercise would gradually cover the entire state.

Patil said the objective was to understand the ‘ground reality’ rather than rely only on reports from the party organisation.

“We want to go to every constituency and understand the ground reality what is the temperament and what action is required,” she said.

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CM to submit proposal on cabinet reshuffle

Patil said that the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is yet to give a proposal regarding a possible Cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

“The chief minister came yesterday and told me that he would prepare a proposal and give it to me. When it comes, we can tell you. Right now, I have nothing in my hands,” she said.

Congress to hold demonstrations in all districts

Patil also reiterated the Congress’ allegations regarding electoral irregularities and said the party would take its “vote chori” campaign to the people. After the Himachal Congress protest outside the chief electoral officer’s office at Kasumpti in Shimla, demanding the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleging that the election commission had failed to function independently Congress will now hold protests at district levels.

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She said Congress workers would hold demonstrations across all districts on September 28 as part of the party’s campaign on the issue.