Shimla: High-end tech in all medical colleges within 8 months, says Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the state-level HPV vaccination campaign against cervical cancer from IGMC Shimla on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He said that within the next 90 days, 65,000 girls aged 14 years across the state would receive the HPV vaccine. Appealing to parents, panchayat representatives and health workers, the CM urged everyone to help make the campaign a success and stressed the importance of spreading public awareness.

Expressing concern over the rising number of cancer cases in the state, the CM said the state government was giving special priority to tackling the disease. He said that for the past 40 years, governments had continued with the same systems and approaches. To bring meaningful change, the state government adopted the slogan of ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’. He said that had the present state government continued in the same manner for five years as the previous governments did, Himachal Pradesh would have fallen significantly behind in the healthcare sector. He said that diseases such as cancer were treatable if diagnosed early and managed properly.

The CM said that a state-of-the-art cancer hospital would be constructed in Hamirpur at a cost of ₹300 crore which would ensure affordable and accessible treatment within the state.

He further said that within the next eight months, world-class equipment and advanced medical technology would be installed in IGMC and all medical colleges across the state. Over the next three years, modern facilities on the lines of AIIMS would also be provided in all zonal hospitals, model health institutions, primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs).

The government aims to develop health tourism in the next five years, which would benefit not only the people of the state but also doctors, paramedical staff and technicians working in the healthcare sector. Around ₹3,000 crore would be spent on installing high-end medical equipment and machinery.

The CM said that robotic surgery facilities would be introduced in all five medical colleges of the state. After the launch of robotic surgery at AIMSS Chamiyana Hospital and Tanda Medical College, the facility would also begin at IGMC on March 10. Health and family welfare minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil said that the CM was giving special attention to the health and education sectors.