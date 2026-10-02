Shimla: IIT experts start survey, twin-tunnel work on hold: NHAI

Days after cracks appeared on the floors and walls of at least seven buildings in the residential area adjacent to the cemetery in the Shanti Vihar ward of Shimla, a team from IIT Roorkee has started a geotechnical study of the area where twin tunnels are being constructed.

Residents alleged that construction was not being carried out in accordance with the earlier survey. (HT)

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National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials, during a meeting with local residents and MP Suresh Kashyap in Sanjauli on Thursday, said that the work on the Chalonthi-Bhattakufar twin-tunnel has been stopped after cracks were reported in buildings on September 19.

“A team from IIT Roorkee was conducting a geotechnical study. The technical findings would be considered before further action, and efforts would be made to ensure that residents did not suffer any loss,’ the NHAI said.

During the meeting, the residents raised questions over the project survey, tunnel alignment, safety of residential buildings, compensation, public consultation and the possible impact of construction on the surrounding area.

Residents alleged that construction was not being carried out in accordance with the earlier survey. They demanded that the original survey, present alignment and technical methodology adopted for construction be thoroughly examined and explained publicly.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the meeting, MP Kashyap questioned the officials over the project survey and asked why the original survey or alignment had been changed, if such a change had indeed taken place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the meeting, MP Kashyap questioned the officials over the project survey and asked why the original survey or alignment had been changed, if such a change had indeed taken place. {{/usCountry}}

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“We must ensure that no such thing occurs in Sanjauli in the future. If one house is affected, the possible impact on the houses around it must also be scientifically investigated,” Kashyap said, calling for a proper technical investigation. He said construction should proceed only after safety concerns had been satisfactorily addressed.

“I will raise the matter with senior officials and, if required, with the Union minister as well” he said. He also called for restoration work to be undertaken on a war footing in affected areas and stressed that geologists, structural specialists and other technical experts should be involved in the process.

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