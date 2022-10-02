Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shimla jumps 46 places to 56th rank in Swachh Survekshan 2022

Shimla jumps 46 places to 56th rank in Swachh Survekshan 2022

Published on Oct 02, 2022 12:48 AM IST

The four cantonment boards in Himachal Pradesh -- Jutogh, Subathu, Dagshahi and Kasauli have been ranked among the top 50 clean cantonment boards

This year, 4354 cities, across the country, were assessed on the various parameters of cleanliness (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent

The state capital Shimla- known as the “Queen of Hills”- was ranked 56 in the annual Swachh Survekshan-2022 in the category of urban local bodies (ULBs) with a population of over one lakh. Shimla, in comparison to last year, improved its position by 46 places from 102 in 2021.

The ‘Queen of Hills’ moniker was given to the hill station by the British colonial rulers and the town still has 91 British-era heritage buildings. This year, 4354 cities, across the country, were assessed on the various parameters of cleanliness. Shimla was ranked 65 in 2020 and 198 in 2019. The four cantonment boards in Himachal Pradesh, Jutogh on the outskirts of Shimla town Subathu, Dagshahi and tourist town Kasauli in the Solan district have been ranked among the top 50 clean cantonment boards. Solan secured 31 ranks among ULBs which have populations varying from 25000 to 50,00, while industrial town Baddi secured 104th position, Paonta Sahib was placed 107, Nahan 120, followed by Mandi at 192nd position.

In the ULBs with a population of less than 15000, Kangra secured 65th rank in the country while Naina Devi (68) and Arki (124).

Dharamshala, in the zonal ranking of ULBs with 15000 to 25000 population was placed 86th, Hamirpur secured 208th position, Baijnath-Paprola was ranked 220, Kullu was ranked 224, Una 248 and Sundernagar 252 and Chamba 276.

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj credited the garbage collectors and other sanitary workers engaged by the Municipal Corporations Sehab’s Society for the state capital’s cleanliness.

Bharadwaj said that his office continuously monitored the issue of cleanliness after being placed 102nd last year. He said that under the leadership of CM Jai Ram Thakur, the government is contributing to the mission of Swachh Bharat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state.

Bhardwaj said Shimla scores even better than the national average in some parameters. Bhardwaj also expressed his gratitude to all the employees of Municipal Corporation Shimla and the people of the city.

“Last year, many steps were taken in Shimla from the point of view of cleanliness. Under Smart City, 34 vehicles have been purchased for carrying garbage,” he said.

