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Shimla police nab 2 interstate drug suppliers from Chandigarh, Punjab

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Abhishek said a case under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered at Dhalli Police Station on May 13, 2026, after police recovered 11 grams of heroin from two accused.

Published on: May 17, 2026 04:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Continuing its drive against dismantling interstate drug networks, Shimla police have arrested two key interstate drug suppliers from Chandigarh and Punjab.

Continuing its drive against dismantling interstate drug networks, Shimla police have arrested two key interstate drug suppliers from Chandigarh and Punjab. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Akash, a resident of Ram Darbar, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, and Amandeep Singh of Amritsar.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Abhishek said a case under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered at Dhalli Police Station on May 13, 2026, after police recovered 11 grams of heroin from two accused, Nikhil Thakur, a practicing advocate from Chhota Shimla area, and Sulabh Thapa of Tutikandi in Shimla district.

Investigators traced the supply chain to Chandigarh-based accused Akash. Police arrested him from Chandigarh on May 15, officials said.

In another case registered at Rampur Police Station on May 9, 2026, police had arrested three persons — Rohit Chauhan and Tushar Verma, both residents of Rampur in Shimla district, along with Praveen Kumar of Bilaspur district, after recovering nine grams of heroin along with used disposable syringes.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Shimla police nab 2 interstate drug suppliers from Chandigarh, Punjab
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Shimla police nab 2 interstate drug suppliers from Chandigarh, Punjab
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