Shimla sees surge in oximeter, oxygen concentrator demand

With Covid-19 cases increasing rapidly, Shimla town is seeing a surge in demand for oximeters and oxygen concentrators. The two main hospitals in Shimla — state’s premier facility Indira Gandhi Medical College and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital — are running short of beds, despite more than 1,300 Covid-infected patients being under home isolation.

The government has already taken over the regional ayurveda hospital in Shimla and still negotiating with private hospital owners, who so far have been reluctant to extend facilities. Besides, the district administration has been mulling to creating a makeshift hospital at Shimla’s ice skating rink which is the biggest open space in the town after the Ridge. The ice skating rink, nowadays popular as ice skating club, was set up in 1920. The site of the rink is most ideally situated adjacent to the Circular Road, just below the Scandal Point and conveniently approachable from all parts of the town.

“I am feeling helpless. Throughout the day, I have been attending calls for oxygen cylinders and concentrators,” said Sumit Sharma, who runs an NGO that provides oxygen concentrators and cylinders for free to caner and tuberculosis patients.

“There is panic among people. Some of them are even demanding ventilators, which cannot be operated by individuals,” he said, adding that demand has increased manifold.

There are many families under home isolation that have not even tested for Covid-19 infection and have self-isolated themselves. “It’s harrowing time for patients in home isolation. There were no oxygen concentrators available in the market and I had to arrange one from a close relative from Kotkhai for a friend of mine,” said former Shimla mayor Sanjay Chauhan.

“There is no end to calls for oxygen concentrators. In fact, the demand had increased ever since people realised the conditions of Shimla hospitals during the first wave. We have supplied more than 500 concentrators in Shimla town alone in last one year. We have about 15 concentrators available to be rented and all of them are booked,” said Mohit Sirkek, who is associated with a Chandigarh-based private company supplying medical equipment in Shimla.

The demand for oxygen concentrators is out of panic too. “Actually, people only require supplement when the oxygen saturation drops below 94. Some cases are genuine while some are just demanding the oxygen concentrators out of panic. Lot of cases of breathlessness are being reported in the hospital,” said professor of pulmonary medicines in IGMC, Dr RS Negi. The normal oxygen level should remain above 94, he added.

State logs steepest daily spike

Himachal on Tuesday recorded steepest spike of 2,157 Covid infections ever since the outbreak in March last year, taking the state’s caseload past 90,000-mark. The total case tally now stands at 91,350.

The death toll mounted to 1,374 after 27 patients succumbed to the contagion. Of the new cases, highest 631 were reported in Kangra. This is highest ever single-day spike registered in any district ever.

Hamirpur saw a spike of 300 infections while 264 cases were reported in Solan, 238 in Mandi, 195 in Shimla, 118 in Una, 110 in Sirmaur, 103 in Kullu, 86 in Chamba, 82 in Bilaspur, 17 in Lahaul-Spiti and 13 in Kinnaur.

Ten deaths were reported in Kangra, four in Shimla, three in Mandi, two each in Kinnaur and Una, and one each in Chamba, Hamirpur and Solan.

The active cases in the state have also crossed 15,000-mark and reached 15,151.

Recoveries climbed to 74,783 after 1,305 people recuperated.

Identify sites to be turned into makeshift Covid care facilities: Jai Ram to officials

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday visited Sundernagar to review the facilities being created for patients at the makeshift Covid care hospital.

The chief minister also visited the old buildings and structure of BBMB colony at Salapar to explore the possibilities of creating additional facilities for Covid-19 patients if the situation warrants.

While presiding over a meeting to review Covid-19 situation at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Nerchowk at Mandi district, Jai Ram said that in view of sharp surge in number of infections in the state, the Himachal government had decided to upgrade the bed capacity for patients to about 5,000.

He said that Nerchowk medical college has been dedicated as Covid-19 hospital and additional 100-bed makeshift facility was coming up in the adjoining complex of the hospital, which would be ready within next four to five days.

Jai Ram said the state government was upgrading and enhancing its capacity to meet any eventuality. He said that about 1,000-bed capacity would be created for Covid patients at Parour in Radha Soami complex of Kangra district. He said that work on MCH building at Mandi would be completed within a month for which additional funds had been provided.

He said that state government has also urged the people visiting or returning to Himachal to get RT-PCR negative report and stay in home isolation for at least two weeks.

The chief minister directed the officials to provide oxygen facility to maximum beds in the Nerchowk medical college. He said that the bed capacity of hospital at Ratti must be enhanced from 25 to 50.

Jai Ram also directed the officials to enlist all such institutions/buildings in the district that could be used for providing better medical facilities to the Covid-19 patients in case of increase in number of patients.

He also felt the need for strengthening home isolation facilities in the state. He said that efforts would be made to strengthen healthcare facilities in Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts to lessen the load on medical college at Nerchowk. He also asked the officers to ensure proper coordination among them for effective tackling of this pandemic.

Later, the chief minister also inspected under-construction makeshift pre-fabricated hospital at Bangrotu in Mandi district.