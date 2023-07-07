Expedite work to complete Haroli’s bulk drug park within deadline:Sukhvinder Sukhu

SHIMLA The bulk drug park in Haroli, Una district, will transform the pharmaceutical landscape of Himachal Pradesh and propel the state towards becoming a prominent pharma hub in the country, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Friday.

The Chief Minister directed the department concerned to expedite the completion of the park (HT File Photo)

To facilitate the development of this park, the state government has received the first instalment of grant-in-aid worth ₹225 crore from the Union department of pharmaceuticals to build common infrastructure facilities.

Chief minister directed the department concerned to expedite the completion of the park. The state government has registered the Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited (HPBDPIL) as the implementing agency in collaboration with the ministry of corporate affairs. This agency will be responsible for identifying and resolving any implementation challenges promptly.

The CM also directed all the relevant departments to prioritize and expedite the development of the bulk drug park to meet the deadlines. Emphasising the importance of basic infrastructure, such as water, electricity, and internal road connectivity, the CM has instructed the state jal shakti vibhag to promptly execute water-related works. Additionally, an amount of ₹11.75 crore has been allocated to the jal shakti vibhag for groundwater recharge and maintenance in the area.

The park is expected to have a power demand of around 120 MW, and preparations are underway to ensure uninterrupted power supply from two transmission lines from Una and Tahliwal.

Efforts are also underway to explore the possibility of securing a permanent power supply to the park from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Furthermore, HP Transmission Corporation Limited (HPTCL) and HP State Electricity Board (HPSEB) have been instructed to commence the construction of the outer electrical infrastructure for the park.

With an estimated investment potential of ₹8,000-10,000 crore and the creation of more than 15,000 employment opportunities, the park in Una district, can revolutionize the region’s economy.

Sukhu reiterated the government’s commitment to attracting private sector investments of approximately ₹20,000 crore in various sectors such as manufacturing, tourism, energy, construction, and housing in the current fiscal year. These investments have the potential to provide direct employment to 40,000 individuals and indirect employment to approximately 50,000 individuals.

