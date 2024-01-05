Shimla’s heritage townhall converted into cafe: HC reserves order

The Himachal Pradesh high court reserved its decision in the case related to the commercialisation of Shimla’s heritage townhall building by converting it into a high-end cafe. The division bench of chief justice MS Ramachandra Rao and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua reserved its decision after a two-day hearing. The court heard a public interest litigation filed by advocate Abhimanyu Rathore. The division bench of chief justice MS Ramachandra Rao and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua reserved its decision after a two-day hearing (iStock)

The petition alleges that Shimla municipal corporation has permitted to convert this heritage property into a high-end café in violation of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958.

Petitioner alleged that the MC had issued a tender for leasing the heritage building in 2020 to run a high-end restaurant on the ground floor of the heritage townhall. When MC Shimla could not find suitable bidders, it was decided to hand over the responsibility of issuing the tender notice to the Himachal Pradesh Infrastructure Development Board (HPIDB).

HPIDB issued a tender notice on February 26, 2022. The petition alleged that the private operator contractor is violating heritage building norms by building a high-end cafe in the heritage building. The petitioner has urged the court to direct the government to restore the heritage building to its original form and shape under the law and to utilise it “properly”.

The applicant urged the court to direct the state government to initiate appropriate departmental action against the erring officials who failed to monitor and verify the unauthorized internal construction and modification, thereby altering the nature of the heritage building.