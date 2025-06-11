Shipki-La near China border in Kinnaur opens for tourists

For the first time, Shipki-La, a high-altitude 3,930 metres motorable mountain pass bordering India and China in Himachal’s tribal district of Kinnaur, has been opened for tourists who can now visit simply by carrying an Aadhar card and token. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes part in a performance during the launch of border tourism activities, at Shipki La pass, in Kinnaur on Tuesday. (PTI)

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched border tourism activities at Shipki-La. The move is aimed to boost the local economy and promote tourism in border areas in the hill state.

Last month, officials said the state government had asked the ministry of defence to allow tourism activities in the border areas of the state in Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu and Rani Kanda and the ministry has given go ahead in this regard.

The border tourism initiative, launched in coordination with the Union government, will enable regulated tourist access to strategically important yet culturally vibrant locations such as Lepcha-La, Shipki-La, Gue Monastery, Khana, Dumti, the Rani area of Sangla, and Chitkul in Kinnaur district, along with selected areas in Lahaul-Spiti.

Previously, access to these locations was heavily restricted, requiring special permissions from the ITBP and Indian Army due to their proximity to the India-China border and strategic importance. However, under revised guidelines, local residents and tourists can now visit these locations by presenting valid identity documents. The ITBP and army will continue to facilitate smooth and secure movement in alignment with prescribed protocols.

CM Sukhu after launching the initiative said that at the border, we have eased restrictions for the travellers to enjoy the beauty of Shipki-La and the tourism activities here would strengthen the economy of the local people along with boosting tourism in the region. “The state government had requested the defence ministry for permission for starting tourism activities in the border areas of Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu and Rani Kanda. After the approval for the same, the border tourism initiative has been launched,” he said.

Focus on opening Shipki-La route for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

The CM said that the state government would raise the issue of starting the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Shipki-La with the central government as well. He added: “I would meet the Prime Minister and discuss the matter with him. Shipki-La will be the easiest route for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.”

“The centuries-old Trade route between India and Tibet, Shipki-La, was closed for trade in the year 2020. There are immense possibilities of trade and cultural exchange through this pass and the matter of restarting it would also be raised before the central government, said the chief minister.

“The matter of setting up an airport to promote tourism in the border areas would also be pursued before the Union government. The state government would urge the Centre to abolish the Inner Line Check Post of the military and paramilitary forces, which currently creates permit related obstacles for tourists,” Sukhu said.

He said that he has also recently discussed the action plan to promote tourism in the border areas with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). There has also been a discussion on using various helipads of the ITBP to promote tourism in remote areas. Discussions have also been held about providing medical facilities to the people through the health institutions of the ITBP.