AAP govt in Punjab proposing to amend Police Act: SAD leader Majithia

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 19, 2023 11:42 PM IST

Says the step will overturn the directives of the Supreme Court vis-a-vis the terms and conditions for appointment of a state DGP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was proposing to amend the Police Act to regularise its director general of police (DGP) and further enhance political vendetta against its opponents.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia (File photo)
Addressing a press conference here, Majithia said it was shocking that chief minister Bhagwant Mann wanted to bring in an amendment in the Police Act through the backdoor without any wider discussion on the same in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. At present, Gaurav Yadav is the officiating DGP of the state police.

“The step will overturn the directives of the Supreme Court vis-a-vis the terms and conditions for appointment of a state DGP,” he added.

He said the apex court direction of sending six names of officers on seniority basis and those who had more than six months of service left be submitted to the Centre, from which the Centre shortlists three for final selection by the state was being done away with so that the government could appoint a “puppet” DGP.

