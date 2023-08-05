4th anniversary of abrogation of Article 370: Shiv Sena faction accuses Centre of betraying Jammu people

Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sanik Samaj Party unit of J&K staged a silent protest on Saturday against the Centre accusing it of breaching trust of the people of Jammu, who had celebrated revocation of Article 370 this day in 2019.

Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sanik Samaj Party unit of J&K staged a silent protest on Saturday against the Centre, accusing it of breaching trust of the people of Jammu, and celebrating 4th anniversary of abrogation of Article 370. (HT Photo)

Dozens of Shiv Sainiks and leaders of Sanik Samaj Party headed by Manish Sahni and Col SS Pathania respectively held a silent protest while holding tricolours in their hands.

They also held placards that read “When will the Kashmiri Pandits be rehabilitated?” , “When will our cultural identity be protected?” , “When a will terrorism and targeted killings end?” , “When will be statehood restored and elections held”.

Addressing the activists, Manish Sahni said that the people of Jammu region had not anticipated that “supporting one Constitution and one flag” would prove so costly for them.

“After four years, the situation in the region has deteriorated to the extent that youth are desperate for jobs, and unemployment has reached at its peak. Hundreds of young lives have been lost to drugs and the youth of the region are standing on the edge of death due to the menace of Pakistan-sponsored narco-terrorism”, he said

“While safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley remains a distant dream, inflated electricity and water bills are being slapped on the people. The absence of elected representatives has left the administration and bureaucracy indifferent and authoritarian towards public issues,” he added.

Meanwhile, a pro-establishment leader heading Dogra Front and Shiv Sena, Ashok Gupta celebrated the fourth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370.

Gupta said, “street violence has dropped, shutdown calls by terror outfits are no longer effective, schools and colleges function through the year, and projects get completed on time. The biggest thing is that a common Kashmiri is not bound by anyone’s diktat”

He further said, “Article 370 and 35-A nurtured separatism, terrorism, and misrule in Jammu and Kashmir for decades and had been a blot on our national unity and integrity”.

