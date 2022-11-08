Shiv Sena leader’s killing: No other person’s involvement found so far, says Amritsar police chief

Three days after the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, Amritsar police on Monday said besides Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, involvement of no other person has been established so far.

“We have not added any other name to the FIR yet, but our investigation is still on,” said Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh.

At least four bullets were pumped into Suri’s body when he was protesting outside Gopal Temple in Amritsar on Friday. Sandeep was arrested from the spot with a .32 bore pistol.

The police commissioner said that car of the accused, which was recovered from the spot, was registered in the name of one Gurpreet Singh. The car reportedly carried a sticker of Waris Punjab De, a radical outfit founded by late actor Deep Sidhu, which is presently being headed by Amritpal Singh.

The police chief said that the special investigation team (SIT) has also been probing everything related to the car. The SIT was constituted on Sunday which is being headed by deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (detective) Jagjit Singh Walia. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (City-1) Mehtab Singh, ADCP (City-2) Prabhjot Singh Virk, and incharges of crime investigation agency (CIA) and anti-gangster task force (AGTF) wings of Amritsar police are the other members of task force. It will work under the supervision of additional director general of police (ADGP) RN Dhoke.

As per officials privy to the investigation, the SIT has started examining the call details and other technical aspects pertaining to the case. “The SIT members have also questioned the accused who is reiterating that he was self-motivated to kill the Hindu leader and has no regret,” they added.

The police chief had on Sunday said that Sandeep was self-radicalised. He said Sandeep executed the hate crime after being encouraged from Facebook and other social media platforms.

Family members of Suri had demanded the addition of Amritpal’s name in the first information report. The commissioner assured them that a fair investigation would be conducted in the case.

Action against Amritpal was sought after a purported video of him meeting Sandeep a few days before the murder surfaced. Suri had recently criticised Amritpal during an interview to a Punjabi web news channel.

The officials mentioned above said the police have also examined some more purported videos in which Sandeep and Amritpal are seen together.