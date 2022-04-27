Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shivaji Nagar Nullah: Councillor take contractor, Ludhiana MC to task over improper disposal of sewer waste
chandigarh news

Shivaji Nagar Nullah: Councillor take contractor, Ludhiana MC to task over improper disposal of sewer waste

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and councillor’s husband, Inder Aggarwal, said some of the sewer connections of the area, directly attached with the Shivaji Nagar Nullah, have been broken during the ongoing construction work due to which the sewer water is getting accumulated in the Ludhiana streets
Councillor Manju Aggarwal (ward number 57) submitted a memorandum over improper disposal of sewer waste with mayor Balkar Sandhu at Ludhiana MC Zone A office on April 26. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Browned off with slow pace of the project to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah and no proper disposal of sewer waste in the area, councillor Manju Aggarwal (ward number 57) submitted a memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC Zone A office on Tuesday.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and councillor’s husband, Inder Aggarwal, said some of the sewer connections of the area, directly attached with the nullah, have been broken during the ongoing construction work due to which the sewer water is getting accumulated in the streets. Further, the contractor has also failed to clean the choked nullah adding to unhygienic conditions in the area, he said.

He said if not resolved, the issue will give a tough time to residents during monsoon season when the sewer water would accumulate in the residential areas.

“The 17.85 crore project to cover around 1.4 km-long stretch of the Shivaji Nullah (from Transport Nagar to Shingar Cinema Road) was commenced in September 2020 with a deadline of March 2022. Even after missing the deadline, only around 40 percent of the work has been completed. MC officials have failed to act against improper disposal of waste. I have demanded strict action against the contractor and concerned officials too, if they fail to act against the contractor and resolve the issues being faced at ground level,” Aggarwal said.

RELATED STORIES

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said superintending engineers (SE) Tirath Bansal and Rajinder Singh have been directed to look into the matter and resolve the problems being faced by residents. Also, directions should be issued to the contractor to expedite the work, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP