Shivaji Nagar Nullah: Councillor take contractor, Ludhiana MC to task over improper disposal of sewer waste

Browned off with slow pace of the project to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah and no proper disposal of sewer waste in the area, councillor Manju Aggarwal (ward number 57) submitted a memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC Zone A office on Tuesday.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and councillor’s husband, Inder Aggarwal, said some of the sewer connections of the area, directly attached with the nullah, have been broken during the ongoing construction work due to which the sewer water is getting accumulated in the streets. Further, the contractor has also failed to clean the choked nullah adding to unhygienic conditions in the area, he said.

He said if not resolved, the issue will give a tough time to residents during monsoon season when the sewer water would accumulate in the residential areas.

“The ₹17.85 crore project to cover around 1.4 km-long stretch of the Shivaji Nullah (from Transport Nagar to Shingar Cinema Road) was commenced in September 2020 with a deadline of March 2022. Even after missing the deadline, only around 40 percent of the work has been completed. MC officials have failed to act against improper disposal of waste. I have demanded strict action against the contractor and concerned officials too, if they fail to act against the contractor and resolve the issues being faced at ground level,” Aggarwal said.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said superintending engineers (SE) Tirath Bansal and Rajinder Singh have been directed to look into the matter and resolve the problems being faced by residents. Also, directions should be issued to the contractor to expedite the work, he said.