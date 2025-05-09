SHO, ASI booked for ‘torturing peddlers’

A station house officer (SHO) and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) have been booked for allegedly torturing three drug peddling accused, including a minor, and forcing them into unnatural sexual activities at the Mehatpur police station. The victims’ families have alleged that the accused officers subjected the detainees to physical torture and coercing them into unnatural sexual acts. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The case was filed following directions from senior superintendent of police Harvinder Singh Virk after the victims’ families accused SHO Lakhbir Singh, ASI Dharminder Singh and other police personnel of severe misconduct. Both the officials were suspended on April 30.

The Mehatpur police had arrested two youths and detained a minor after recovering poppy husk from them on April 27. While the minor was released the same day, the two adults were booked under the NDPS Act.

Deputy superintendent of police Onkar Singh Brar said the FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act.